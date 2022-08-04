Jammu and Kashmir reports 779 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

JAMMU, Aug 4: Jammu and Kashmir reported 779 fresh covid-19 cases while one person succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said that 142 cases were reported from Jammu division and 637 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 467422.

Among the cases, 172093 are from Jammu division and 295329 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 59 cases, Udhampur 10, Rajouri 5, Doda 18, Kathua 11, Samba 5, Kishtwar 15, Poonch 7, Ramban 11, Reasi 1, Srinagar 248, Baramulla 156, Budgam 80, Pulwama 15, Kupwara 45, Anantnag 40, Bandipora 22, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 23and Shopian 2.

There was one death reported from Jammu during the time. So far 4774 people succumbed to the virus and among them include 2345 from Jammu division and 2429 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 645 727 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—297 from Jammu division and 430 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 4991 active cases— 1483 in Jammu and 3508 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 10885 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J-K. (Agencies)