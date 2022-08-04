DGP Dilbag inaugurates Containerized Shooting Range, flags off Bullet resistant light motor vehicles

SRINAGAR, August 4: The Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh inaugurated Containerized Shooting Range besides flagged off Bullet Resistant, Marksman Tactical Intervention Light Motor Vehicles at a function held at Armed Police Complex Humhama today.

ADG CRPF, J&K Daljit Singh Chodhary, IG CRPF Ops Kashmir, Manvinder Singh Bhatia, ADGsP J&K, S.J.M. Gillani, M.K Sinha, Danesh Rana, IG CRPF Srinagar Ops Sector, Charu Sinha, IGP Traffic Vikramjit Singh, DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar, DIsG CRPF Mathew A John, Randeep Rana, DIG AP/IR Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, SSP Srinagar, AIsG PHQ, SSP Budgam, Commandants of Srinagar based JKAP/IR battalions, officers of Police Construction Division and other senior officers of Budgam district and CRPF were present on the occasion.

The DGP was received by senior officers of Police & CRPF and was presented guard of honour on his arrival.

The DGP while inaugurating the Bullet Resistant Light Motor Vehicles said that these vehicles with high safety requirements would be deployed with CRPF for special duties. He appreciated ADGP Headquarters, AIG Provision & Transport PHQ and their team for working in fast track mode for procuring these vehicles. “A large number of vehicles have come and lot more will follow”, the DGP added. The vehicles with enhanced safety measures have Run Flat Tyre system with PTZ cameras installed.

The DGP later inaugurated Containerized Shooting Range at JKAP 13th Bn., Humhama, Budgam. DGP and Spl. DG CRPF fired some practice rounds on the occasion.

The 40 feet long Containerized Shooting Range (CTSR) meets all international standards of the safety and pollution with software capability of decreasing and increasing firing range of upto 300 mtrs. The air conditioned shooting range which can be utilized 24×7 and can also be easily transported to any other location. The shooter can fire in standing, kneeling and lying positions and it has Electronic Multi-Function Targets and Virtual targets systems. The CTSR has one Control Station each outside the Container and a monitoring tab near the shooter to monitor the firing and the control station is capable of printing the firing result of the shooter.

The ISO certified system is capable of displaying and recording shot location on the target, possible score, aggregate score, indicate mean point of impact, indicate type of exercise in progress, show group size and MPI etc.

ADGP Hqrs PHQ and AIG Provision & Transport PHQbriefed the DGP about the features of Containerized Shooting Range (CTSR) and its monitor control system. They also briefed about the safety measures of the Bullet Resistant Vehicles.