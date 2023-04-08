Jammu And Kashmir Reports 77 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 8: Jammu and Kashmir reported 77 fresh covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said that 26 cases were reported from Jammu division and 51 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 480109. Among the cases, 174248 are from Jammu division and 305861 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, 10 cases were reported from Budgam, nine each from Srinagar, Jammu and Baramulla, eight from Pulwama, seven from Bandipora, five each from Udhampur and Samba, three each from Poonch, Ramban, and Kulgam, two each from Kulgam and Anantnag and one each from Rajouri and Ganderbal.

There was no death, either from Jammu or Kashmir Valley during the time. So far 4786 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2353 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 37 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—five from Jammu division and 32 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 349 active cases— 119 in Jammu and 230 in Kashmir.