Jammu and Kashmir reports 715 fresh coronavirus cases, 10 fatalities

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 715 fresh cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 3,08,726, while 10 deaths took the toll to 4,205, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 218 were from Jammu division and 497 from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 132 cases, followed by 65 in Kupwara district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 12,407 in the UT, while 2,92,114 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic rose to 4,205 after 10 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 21 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as one fresh case was reported since Monday evening.