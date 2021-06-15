Drone Found In Akhnoor Turns To Be That of Paramilitary, Returned: Police

Jammu : A drone found in Garota area of Akhnoor sector of Jammu has been confirmed to be that of paramilitary, officials said on Tuesday.

The drone was found abandoned Garota area in city outskirts, they said. Immediately police seized the object and started investigations including about the possibility it might have come from.

SDPO Akhnoor Varun Jandyal said that after investigations it transpired that the drone belonged to paramilitary. The device was later handed over to the concerned, he added. (Agency)