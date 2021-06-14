COVID-19: 599 fresh cases, nine more deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 599 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 3,08,011, while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 4,195, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 161 were from the Jammu division and 438 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 161 cases, followed by 62 in Kupwara district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 13,532 in the Union Territory, while 2,90,284 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 4,195 as nine patients died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 20 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as one fresh case was reported since Sunday evening.