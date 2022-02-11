Jammu And Kashmir Reports 540 New Covid Cases, Two Deaths

JAMMU, Feb 11: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 540 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 449873, while two deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 312 were from the Jammu division and 228 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest 131 cases on Friday, officials said.

There are 7424 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 437708, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 4741 while two deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. (Agencies)