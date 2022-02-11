Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Admin, 6 JKAS Officers Transferred

JAMMU, Feb 11: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the transfer of six JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, BDO Khag (Budgam), has been transferred and posted as Collector, Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Srinagar, against an available vacancy, reads an order by the government.

Ifan Bahadur, JKAS, State Taxes Officer, Baramulla-III (Sopore), has been transferred and posted as Secretary LCMA, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Manisha, JKAS, Administrative Officer in the office of Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue in the Jammu Municipal Corporation, against an available vacancy.

Wahid-ul-Rehman, JKAS, District Social Welfare Officer, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Basantgarh, vice Vivek Mod, JKAS, has been asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

“Wahid-ul-Rehman shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Basantgarh, in addition to his own duties, till further orders and the charge of the posts of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar and Sub- Registrar, Ramnagar, till Gopal Singh, JKAS, resumes duties after availing leave,” read the order.

Mudasir Hussain Famda, JKAS, DIO Bandipore, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, against an available vacancy. Dr. Priya Darshani Gautam, JKAS, BDO Phallain Mandal, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Housing Board. (Agencies)