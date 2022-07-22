Jammu and Kashmir reports 531 new Covid cases

JAMMU, July 22: Spike in coronavirus cases continued in Jammu and Kashmir with 531 infections reported in the last 24 hours even as there was no death due to the virus during the time, officials said on Friday.

288 cases were reported from Jammu division and 243 from Kashmir division, taking the overall tally to 458987, they said.

Giving district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 162 cases, Jammu 152, Kathua 55, Baramulla 30, Udhampur 21, Ganderbal 18, Poonch 16, Kishtwar 15, Budgam 12, Pulwama 10, Rajouri 10, Samba nine, Doda nine, Kupwara four, Kulgam two, Anantnag two and Reasi one.

Among the total cases, 169286 are from Jammu division and 289701 from Kashmir, they said.

There was no death from Jammu region due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4761 people have succumbed to the virus—2336 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 197 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—115 from Jammu division and 82 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 2411 active case— 1349 in Jammu and 1062 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 18532 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (AGENCIES)