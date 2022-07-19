Jammu and Kashmir reports 333 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

JAMMU, July 19: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 333 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 457517, while one person died in Jammu division due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 187 were from the Jammu division and 146 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

There are 1402 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 451355, officials said.

70 Covid-19 patients recovered today, 30 from Jammu division and 40 from Kashmir division, they said.