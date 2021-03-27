Jammu and Kashmir reports 271 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 271 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which includes 58 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,29,684, while one fatality pushed the death toll in the union territory to 1,985, officials said.

Seventy-five of the fresh cases were from Jammu division and 196 from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 118 new cases, which includes 39 travellers, followed by 56 in Jammu district and 42 in Baramulla.

Four districts did not report any cases, while 12 others detected new cases in single digits.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, has now reached 1,813 in the union territory, while 1,25,886 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The fatality was reported from Kashmir valley, they added. (AGENCY)