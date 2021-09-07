Jammu And Kashmir Reports 126 New Covid-19 Cases

JAMMU, Sept 7: Jammu & Kashmir reported 126 new novel coronavirus cases even as there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

34 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 92 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 326159.

There was no death reported due to the pathogen during the time. So far 4410—2166 in Jammu and 2244 in Kashmir have succumbed to the virus as per official data. (Agencies)