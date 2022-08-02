Jammu and Kashmir records 741 new Covid cases

Srinagar, Aug 2: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 741 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally in the union territory to 4,65,904, officials said.

A fresh death was also reported which pushed the toll to 4,773, they said.

Of the new cases, 226 were recorded from the Jammu division and 515 from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

There are 4,846 active cases of the virus in the union territory.

The number of recoveries has reached 4,56,285, the officials said. (Agencies)