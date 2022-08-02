Delegation of Akhil Bharat Rachnatmak Samaj calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, August 02: A delegation of Akhil Bharat Rachanatmak Samaj today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation, comprising of its National President Sh Bibhuti Kumar Mishra; General Secretary, Sh Rajendra Deshpande, Adv. Ramesh Jain, Col VS Verma, Sh Bishwanath Jha, Sh Sanaullah Tamiri President ABRS, J&K, besides others met the Lt Governor and apprised him about the role, aim and functions of the organisation dedicated to work for peace, brotherhood and harmony in the society.

The Lt Governor was also informed about various initiatives of the organisation for spreading the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave, besides other youth-oriented programmes.

The Lt Governor urged the members of the organisation to continue their endeavours for the welfare of the society.