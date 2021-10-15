Jammu and Kashmir records 51 new COVID-19 cases

JAMMU, Oct 15: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 51 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the number of infected persons to 3,30,885 while no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the 51 fresh cases, four were from the Jammu division and 47 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 27, followed by five in Budgam.

There are 895 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,25,564, officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic was 4,426, they said.

Meanwhile, officials said there were 47 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory. (Agencies)