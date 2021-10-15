Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Bemina, one militant killed

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Bemina area of Srinagar.
Officials said that a militant has been killed while the operation is still on in the area.
Earlier, the gunfight broke out underway at Bemina area of Srinagar on Friday evening.
“#Encounter has started at #Bemina area of #Srinagar. Srinagar Police on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted. (KNO)
