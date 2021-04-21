Jammu and Kashmir Report Biggest Daily Covid-19 Tally Of 2204 Cases, 13 Deaths

JAMMU: A record 2204 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the Jammu and Kashmir as per the government’s latest daily figure for last 24 hours on Wednesday. It was the highest daily number reported in the Jammu and Kashmir thus far. Also, 13 people have succumbed to the virus— 10 from Jammu division and three from Kashmir, taking the total toll to 2084, the official said.

They said 905 cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 1299 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total tally to 152442.

Providing district wise, they said Srinagar reported 612 cases, Baramulla 232, Budgam 102, Pulwama 64, Kupwara 65, Anantnag 61,

Bandipora 14, Ganderbal 32, Kulgam 109, Shopian 8, Jammu 461, Udhampur 52, Rajouri 41, Doda 8, Kathua 127, Samba 51, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 12, Ramban 16 and Reasi 133. The number of active cases has risen to 14928— 6216 in Jammu and 8712 in Kashmir.

Ten minors including a four and a ten-month old baby and ten forces personnel were among the infected besides 410 travellers.

Meanwhile, 733 more COVID-19 patients have recovered – 254 from Jammu Division and 479 from Kashmir Valley.