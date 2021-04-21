COVID: Class work in Ladakh higher educational institutions suspended till April 30

LADAKH: Authorities in Ladakh union territory have ordered suspension of physical class work in all the colleges and the Ladakh University till April 30 in view of a surge in COVID-19 infections.

An order issued by Secretary HED Ladakh, Padma Angmo, while ordering suspension of classroom teaching in all the higher educational institutions in the UT till April 30, directed institutions to shift to online classes during the closure period.

The institutions have been mandated to continue the ongoing and forthcoming examinations as well as the laboratory work, research, internship requiring physical presence albeit with strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols.