Jammu and Kashmir Records 124 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

JAMMU, Oct 2″ Jammu and Kashmir reported 124 fresh covid-19 cases while one person succumbed to injuries in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

32 of these cases were reported from Jammu Division and bulk 92 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 329687. There was one death due to the virus, from Jammu division, taking the fatality count to 4424—2174 in Jammu and 2250 in Kashmir.

Giving district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 52 cases, Baramulla 9, Budgam 9, Pulwama 3, Kupwara 3, Anantnag 6, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 9, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 2, Doda 10, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 4, Ramban 1 and Reasi 6.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratory of CD hospital and include female (27) from Nawakadal, female (23) from Tral, male (65) (NA) from Nowshera, male (24) from Zadibal, male (14) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (28) (NA) from Bagwanpora, female (60) from Shalimar, male (30) (NA) from Bk pora Sgr, female (70) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (41) (NA) from Alochibagh, male (13) (NA) from Alochibagh, male (08) (NA) from Alochibagh, male (34) (NA) from Bemina, male (32) from Khaniyar, male (32) from Naidkadal, male (38) from Khaniyar, female (55) (NA) from Litter Pulwama, male (18) (NA) from Sgr, female (30) (NA) from Pattan, male (50) (NA) from Nageen hazratbal and female (19) (NA) from Elahi Bagh.

Moreover, the officials said that 168 more patients have recovered—46 from Jammu Division and 122 from Kashmir. So far 323969 patients have recovered, leaving active case tally at 1294—293 in Jammu and 1001 in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, there was no fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today, they said. So far 46 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J-K, the officials added.