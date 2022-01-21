Srinagar, Jan 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has released the photographs of three wanted terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. The J&K Police has released the photographs of three terrorists who are said to be residents of Kulgam, Pulwama and Srinagar.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has also announced a reward for anyone providing information about the terrorists.
Jammu and Kashmir Police releases photos of 3 ‘wanted terrorists’ active in Valley
Srinagar, Jan 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has released the photographs of three wanted terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. The J&K Police has released the photographs of three terrorists who are said to be residents of Kulgam, Pulwama and Srinagar.