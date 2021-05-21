Jammu and Kashmir Govt Transfers 22 Revenue Officers

JAMMU: The J&K Govt has on Friday ordered transfers and postings of twenty-two officers in the revenue department.

As per the Government Order Number 39-JK (Rev) of 2021 Dated: 21.05.2021, says that Mohammad Hussain Mir, Jr. KAS, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as Tehsildar, Pahalgam vice Umar Gulzar. He shall also hold the additional charge of Tehsil Sallar. He shall draw his salary for April 2021 against the vacant post of HQA to DC, Anantnag.

Umer Gulzar, Jr.KAS, Tehsildar, Pahalgam is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Anantnag vice Abdul Wasee-ul Rouf Deva.

Abdul Wasee-ul Raouf Deva, LA Tehsildar, Anantnag is transferred and posted as LA Tehsildar, Firsal vice Gh Rasool Bhat. He shall also hold the additional charge of Tehsil Yaripura.

Gh Rasool Bhat, Tehsildar, Firsal is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Bijbehara vice Riyaz Ahmad Shah.

Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Tehsildar, Bijbehara is transferred and posted Tehsildar, Lalpora Vice Manzoor Ahmed Lone. He shall also hold additional charge of Tehsil Sogam.

Shakeel Ahmad Ganai, Tehsildar, Sallar is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Kulgam against a vacant post. He shall also hold an additional charge of Tehsil Phaloo.

Firdous Ahmad Qadri, Tehsildar, Sumbal is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Kralpora vice Tariq Ahmed Bhat. He shall also hold an additional charge of Tehsil Keran.

Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Jr.KAS, Tehsildar, Kralpora is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Gurez against a vacant post. He shall also hold additional charge of Tehsil Tulail.

Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Mir LA Tehsildar, Tulail is transferred and posted as LA Tehsildar, Tarathpora, against vacant post. He shall also hold additional charge of Tehsil Villgam.

Tariq Ahmed Sheikh, LA Tehsildar, Villgam holding additional charge of Tehsil Tarathpora is transferred and posted as LA Tehsildar, Bandipora against vacant post. He shall also hold additional charge of Tehsil Aloosa.

Safiya Abdullah, Jr.KAS, Tehsildar, Baramulla is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Hajan against vacant post.

Kifayat Ali, Jr.KAS, Tehsildar, Watergam is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Baramulla vice Safiya Abdullah. He shall also hold additional charge of Tehsil Narwa.

Abrar Anayat, Tehsildar, Aloosa is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Langate, against vacant post. He shall also hold additional charge of Tehsil Qalamabad.

Maeen Azhar Kakroo, Tehsildar, Eidgah Srinagar is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Srinagar (South) vice Rabia Yousaf Rather.

Ishfaq Ahmad Khan I/C Tehsildar, Nazool, Srinagar shall hold additional charge of Tehsil Eidgah. Raoof Iqbal, Jr.KAS, Tehsildar, Recovery Srinagar is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Shaltang against vacant post. He shall also hold additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery, Srinagar.

Rabia Yousuf Rather, Tehsildar, Srinagar (South) is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Watergam vice Kifyat Ali. She shall also hold additional charge of Tehsil Rafiabad.

Zafar Ahmad Lone, Tehsildar, Rafiabad is transferred and posted Tehsildar, Magam against vacant post. He shall also hold additional charge of Tehsil Khag.

Mubashir Mohd Bhat, Jr.KAS Tehsildar, Charar-e-shareef is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Karnah against vacant post.

Nisar Ahmad Awan LA Tehsildar, Singhpora is transferred and posted as LA Tehsildar, Charar-e-shareef vice Mubashir Mohd Bhat Jr.KAS. Tehsildar, Pattan shall hold additional charge of Tehsil Singhpora.

Manzoor Ahmad Lone, LA Tehsildar, Lalpora is transferred and posted as LA Tehsildar, Sopore against vacant post. He shall also hold additional charge of Tehsil Khoie.

Ajay Kumar Saraf, LA Tehsildar, under orders of transfer as Tehsildar, Kastigarh is transferred and posted as LA Tehsildar, Bhaderwah vice Zeeshan Tahir. His salary for the month of March/April shall be drawn against any available equivalent post in the District. Tehsildar, Doda shall hold additional charge of Tehsil Kastigarh.

Zeeshan Tahir Jr.KAs, Tehsildar, Bhaderwah is transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Sumbal vice Firdous Ahmad Qadri, the order says.

It is further ordered that the officers holding additional charge shall necessarily remain present on Tuesday in the Tehsil of which they are holding additional charge, apart from one more day every week, to be notified by him, it says.

All the transferees are deemed to have been relieved forthwith and are directed to report to their new place of posting without availing any joining view of Covid-19 Pandemic, it concludes. (AGENCY)

