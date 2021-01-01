Jammu and Kashmir Govt signs MoU with NAFED

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Govt today signed MoU with NAFED for high density plantation of apple, walnut, almond, cherry in J&K. LG, Manoj Sinha presiding over the meeting observed that NAFED will also work on high-density plantation of apple & other horticulture produce in Jammu Division.

NAFED to set up 3 clusters of cold storage, one each in North Kashmir, South Kashmir, and Kathua at a cost of Rs. 500 Crore. Farmer Producer Organizations to be set up in all 20 districts in the next 3 months.

The UT government will work with NAFED to promote horticulture produce of Jammu division and to set up quality planting material lab. GI tagging of all horticulture produce and marketing is top priority of the administration said LG.