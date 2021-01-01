DC Srinagar orders closure of coaching centres reporting COVID19 cases

SRINAGAR: The order issued today by deputy commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said: “COVID-19 cases have been reported from several coaching institutes of district Srinagar, particularly those operational in Parraypora and Rajbagh areas of the Srinagar city.”

The order stated that the proprietors of the coaching institutes did not “bother” to inform the district administration about the positive cases. “Therefore, in view of the above situation and in line with COVID-19 guidelines, it is hereby ordered that coaching institutions where positive cases have been reported shall immediately close their classes till complete sampling is carried out and results are received,” the order reads.

The administration has also decided that the coaching institutes will remain closed till proper sanitization of facilities is done by the administration.