Jammu and Kashmir Govt extends Corona curfew in 4 districts till May 6

SRINAGAR: The J&K Government on Saturday evening extended the Corona Curfew in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir including the twin capitals of the Union Territory—Srinagar and Jammu, till May 06.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K announced that the lockdown in four districts of J&K including Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Budgam has been extended.

The tweet informed that the lockdown period, which was ending at 7AM on Monday, will continue to remain in place till Thursday (May 06).

“Extension of COVID control measures The Corona Curfew ending at 7 am on Monday, 3 May 2021 stands extended till 7 am on Thursday, 6 May 2021 in the 4 districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu,” DIPR-J&K tweeted.

In another tweet, DIPR informed that the Corona Curfew at night shall continue in all Municipal and urban local body limits of all 20 districts of J&K.

“The Corona curfew at night shall continue in all Municipal / urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the above 4 districts. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am.Other restrictions when curfew is not there continue as before,” DIPR-J&K tweeted. (KNO)