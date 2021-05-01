COVID Curfew: 335 violators fined, 26 FIRs registered & 40 arrested

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police fined 335 persons and registered 26 FIRs and arrested 40 persons for violating corona curfew, a police spokesman said here Saturday evening.

He said since the outbreak of 2nd wave of Coronavirus, J&K Police has enhanced its efforts to sensitise the masses about controlling the highly contagious Coronavirus. Slew of measures including Restrictions Under Section 144 CrPC have been put into place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

During last 24 hrs, Police has arrested 40 persons, lodged 26 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 51,270 from 335 people for violating the COVID guidelines and rules throughout Kashmir valley. Besides, 11 vehicles and four two-wheelers were also seized for violating guidelines/restrictions. The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley. (Agency)