Jammu and Kashmir Govt calls for increasing rate of RTPCR tests

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday advocated for increasing the rate of RTPCR tests in view of rising COVID cases.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting with senior officers of the Health Department with regards to Covid-19 management here.

The meeting was called to discuss issues like the availability of general and oxygen supported beds in hospitals of J&K.

Speaking to the officers, the Financial Commissioner said that the capacity to conduct RTPCR tests be increased in excess of at least 10 thousand tests.

He set a target of immediate functioning of a minimum of 18 oxygen generation plants in the Kashmir division and 5 such plants in the Jammu division.

He also directed that an officer be deputed to look after the availability of these facilities in government hospitals in both divisions.

The Financial Commissioner assured the availability of additional medical staff whenever and wherever required.

He also directed Directors of Health from both the divisions to visit designated Covid hospitals and ensure availability of all facilities round the clock. The CMOs were directed to complete forthwith pending works pertaining to Covid mitigation.

It was directed by the Financial Commissioner that intensive care teams be deputed at Category 1 dedicated Covid hospitals. In addition to these teams, the health department was also directed to ensure the availability of ICU beds, ventilators and portable ventilators in the next couple of days.

Similarly, for Category 2 Covid health centres, round the clock presence of a physician, ECG machine, oxygen cylinders, oxygen manifold and bedside monitors was also mandated.

Regarding Covid Care Centres, the availability of isolation beds, bedding, oxygen concentrator, BP apparatus, pulse oxymeters, nebulisers, non-contact thermometers, PPE kits and hypochlorite solution is to be ensured by the health department. These facilities are to be given to patients who lack space for home quarantine.

Mr Dulloo also sought district-wise data about the availability of isolation beds, supported beds, ICU beds and ventilators.

Further details regarding the number of hospitals in both the divisions and their capacity were also shared by officials with the Financial Commissioner.