Jammu and Kashmir Bank PO final result declared, check here

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Tuesday declared the final results of Probationary Officers recruitment on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the JK Bank PO recruitment process can visit the official portal of the Bank — jkbank.co — to check and download the JK Bank PO result.

The results will be available online till April 20, 2021. Candidates can check the JK Bank PO result either from the official website or from the link provided below. Candidates are required to enter their registration number and password to obtain the JK Bank PO final result.

Direct link: JK Bank PO final result

The notice issued regarding the JK Bank result reads “Pursuant to Notification No: JKB/HRD/Rectt/2020-27 & 28 Dated 01-06-2020, the result for the post of Probationary Officers has been made available on Banks website @ https://www.jkbank.com under careers link by IBPS Mumbai.”

The selected candidates, at the time of joining, will have to execute a Bond for a value of Rs.2.00 lac (Rupees Two lac only) to serve the Bank for a minimum period of two years. The Bond will be invoked by the Bank if the candidate resigns from the service of the Bank before the expiry of two years from the date of joining.

On joining, the selected candidates will be designated as “Probationary Officer” and will be on probation for two years. They will be subjected to continuous assessment during the probation period. Those candidates who qualify in the assessment as per standards determined by the Bank from time to time will be confirmed in the Service of the Bank in Junior Management Grade, Scale-I (JMGS-I). (Agency)