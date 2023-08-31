Jammu Agniveer Rally | Beware Of Touts; Do Not Bribe, Selection Is ‘Purely’ On Merit: Army

JAMMU, Aug 31: Ahead of two-week long Agniveer Recruitment Rally scheduled at Akhnoor Military Station here in the city outskirts, the Army has issued an advisory instructing the aspirants to beware of touts as the selection is based “purely” on merit basis.

“The candidates are advised not to pay bribes to anyone for recruitment as it is based purely on merit and the selection process during recruitment at all stages is computerised and transparent,” Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO Defence Jammu said.

He said that the candidates are strictly advised to beware of touts as they cannot help them at any stage.

The PRO said that the candidates are also advised not to carry fake admit cards as the same will disqualify their candidature.

He stated that the candidates who carry fake admit cards will be handed over to police for further disciplinary action, adding, “all candidates are requested to carry computerised admit cards at rally site as per the schedule given in the admit cards and also advised not to fold the admit cards near barcode line.”

The Lt Col Bartwal said that the candidates who have applied for rally scheduled from November 21 to December 2 are advised to download their admit cards from their own registered email ID from November 7 onwards and carry it along with while attending the rally.

Candidates must keep the admit cards in plastic cover for prevention from rain and water, he added and said, “entry will start at midnight (4 am) and the gates will be closed at 7 am.”

“The candidates are also advised to carry all the documents as per rally notification and no one will be entertained without admit card and mandatory documents,” he said. (Agencies)