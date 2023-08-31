EMPLOYMENT (31-08-2023)

Job Requirements for Qatar
(Gulf Countries)
* GDA STAFF
* FMPHW+MMPHW
* Medical Assistant
* Nurses (GNM, B.SC, Post B.SC)
* Physiotherapist
Salary + Food + Accommodation
Contact us @ 9622749814, 9622449814
*Experienced and Freshers both can apply
Evergreen
Hr. Sec. School
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
TEACHERS REQUIRED
General Teachers for teaching
Primary classes = 2 Trs
For teaching Middle classes= 2 Trs.
Come with documents & resume
from 8 am to 1.30 pm
Vacancy
Receptionist- 2
Good Spoken in English
Age -30 years above
Contact :
DOEACC/AKSHAR COMPUTER CENTRE
Opposite Commerce College Canal Road Jammu
7006509070
Required
A dental hygienist/ assistant required for a dental clinic.
Contact on 9541999162
Required
Field Sales Officer to make bookings for one of the leading Pharma Company “Micro Labs Ltd ” for Generic Products in Jammu Province
Qualification: Graduate
Salary: No limit for the right person
Contact:
9086040013 / 9419195880
Job Vacancy
Require Professional for
Design and Sales Executive
Qualification: Diploma Civil / B.Tech Civil, Interior Designer/ CAD
Godrej Interio, Jammu
Contact: 8899700777; nfc@live.in
Required
Requirement of Computer Knowing Person for one Office in Sainik Colony
Salary: approx 10000 to 15000 per month
Must know how to handle Computers.
Male/female both accepted
It is a Permanent Job Type
Address: Sehar Overseas. CS 276, Maloofa complex, 1st floor. Sainik colony Near Punjab National Bank
call 9419202819
Jobs@ Ab group Pvt. Ltd.
Golden Opportunity
Vacancy 10 Posts
Marketing Executive (CTC 13500)+ Bonus and Incentives
Qualification: 10th or 12th
Age: 18-35 yrs (Male and Female)
Freshers can also apply
Walk in interview on 1, 2 and 3 of September
Timing: 11.30 am to 4 pm
Address: Dogra Chowk Ground Floor City Plaza
Opposite Gurudwara Sahib
Contact: 9419224690, 7006019797, 6005916109