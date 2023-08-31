EMPLOYMENT (31-08-2023)

Job Requirements for Qatar

(Gulf Countries)

* GDA STAFF

* FMPHW+MMPHW

* Medical Assistant

* Nurses (GNM, B.SC, Post B.SC)

* Physiotherapist

Salary + Food + Accommodation

Contact us @ 9622749814, 9622449814

*Experienced and Freshers both can apply

Evergreen

Hr. Sec. School

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

TEACHERS REQUIRED

General Teachers for teaching

Primary classes = 2 Trs

For teaching Middle classes= 2 Trs.

Come with documents & resume

from 8 am to 1.30 pm

Vacancy

Receptionist- 2

Good Spoken in English

Age -30 years above

Contact :

DOEACC/AKSHAR COMPUTER CENTRE

Opposite Commerce College Canal Road Jammu

7006509070

Required

A dental hygienist/ assistant required for a dental clinic.

Contact on 9541999162

Required

Field Sales Officer to make bookings for one of the leading Pharma Company “Micro Labs Ltd ” for Generic Products in Jammu Province

Qualification: Graduate

Salary: No limit for the right person

Contact:

9086040013 / 9419195880

Job Vacancy

Require Professional for

Design and Sales Executive

Qualification: Diploma Civil / B.Tech Civil, Interior Designer/ CAD

Godrej Interio, Jammu

Contact: 8899700777; nfc@live.in

Required

Requirement of Computer Knowing Person for one Office in Sainik Colony

Salary: approx 10000 to 15000 per month

Must know how to handle Computers.

Male/female both accepted

It is a Permanent Job Type

Address: Sehar Overseas. CS 276, Maloofa complex, 1st floor. Sainik colony Near Punjab National Bank

call 9419202819

Jobs@ Ab group Pvt. Ltd.

Golden Opportunity

Vacancy 10 Posts

Marketing Executive (CTC 13500)+ Bonus and Incentives

Qualification: 10th or 12th

Age: 18-35 yrs (Male and Female)

Freshers can also apply

Walk in interview on 1, 2 and 3 of September

Timing: 11.30 am to 4 pm

Address: Dogra Chowk Ground Floor City Plaza

Opposite Gurudwara Sahib

Contact: 9419224690, 7006019797, 6005916109