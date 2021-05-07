Jacqueline Fernandez helps feed people, interacts with COVID warriors

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday pitched in to serve food amidst the COVID-19 crisis, and later in the day posted a video where she is seen interacting with people from across India who are trying to help others cope with the pandemic.

Jacqueline’s initiatives are a part of her foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO), which she had launched on Tuesday.

Posting pictures on Instagram that show her serving food, the actress said she was “honoured” to help. She carried out her act of charity at the Roti Bank Foundation.

“Mother Teresa once said, ‘Peace begins when the hungry are fed’. I was truly humbled and inspired to visit Mumbai @rotibankfdn today, which is run by former Mumbai police commissioner Mr. D Sivanandan. Roti Bank has prepared and distributed meals to millions of hungry people till date, even during the pandemic. They are the perfect example of what #kindnessbrigade aspires to do and I am honored to be of help to them during these times. We only live once! Let’s make this life worth it by helping others in need and sharing the #storiesofkindness of those around us!” she wrote.

Jacqueline is also going to distribute masks and sanitisers to Mumbai Police Force and help feed stray animals.

Later in the day, the actress posted a video where she can be seen interacting with people who are trying others cope with the COVID situation in the country.

Sharing snippets from the interaction, she wrote: “Yolo’s ‘sharing stories of kindness’ Had an amazing chat with these 100 inspiring COVID Warriors who set out to help in their own unique ways! There is no such thing as a small act of kindness, each act adds up to something much greater! Thank you for taking the time out to talk to Yolo Foundation and motivating us to do more in our own ways. Pls tag us in your stories of kindness and help spread the love!!”