NEW DELHI: BJP national working president J P Nadda releases Haryana poll manifesto, says it represents all sections of society.
Focus will be on comprehensive healthcare, 2000 health and wellness centre to be set up in Haryana said Nadda.
Rs 3,000 old age pension, Rs 3 lakh collateral free loans for people belonging to SC community said BJP Haryana poll manifesto. (agencies)
J P Nadda releases Haryana poll manifesto
NEW DELHI: BJP national working president J P Nadda releases Haryana poll manifesto, says it represents all sections of society.
Editorial
Ensure transparency in FCS&CA Deptt
Conservation of rich heritage
Left out PoK refugee families to get relief
Former IAS officer and closure report
Comprehensive Sports Policy
SMART policing