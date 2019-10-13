J P Nadda releases Haryana poll manifesto

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: BJP national working president J P Nadda releases Haryana poll manifesto, says it represents all sections of society.
Focus will be on comprehensive healthcare, 2000 health and wellness centre to be set up in Haryana said Nadda.
Rs 3,000 old age pension, Rs 3 lakh collateral free loans for people belonging to SC community said BJP Haryana poll manifesto. (agencies)

