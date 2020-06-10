J-K reports 161 fresh COVID cases, 2 deaths

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 161 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the union territory to 4,507, as two fresh deaths pushed the toll to 51, officials said.

“As many as 161 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Wednesday,” the officials said.

They said while 46 of these cases are from Jammu, 117 are from the Kashmir region.

The officials said the Wednesday’s cases included 29 people who had returned to the union territory recently. (AGENCIES)