28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

SRINAGAR: As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said.

They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-year-old constable on June 6 when he succumbed to the disease.

Twenty-eight personnel in Kashmir have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the officials said, adding they belong to the 90th battalion of the force where the deceased constable, a nursing assistant, was posted.

All the affected personnel have been isolated and some results are awaited, they said. (AGENCIES)