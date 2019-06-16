J-K Police officer injured in Anantnag terror attack dies at AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who suffered injuries in Wednesday’s terrorist attack in Anantnag, died at the premier AIIMS here on Sunday, officials said.
Forty-year-old Khan was flown to Delhi earlier in the day after his condition deteriorated.
Five CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack, in which a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Welfare measures for minorities
Why delay in prosecuting the corrupt officers ?
Install Location Tracking Devices on vehicles
Adopt new mechanism for issuing of PRCs
Developmental projects and administrative approvals
Need of a comprehensive nutrition policy