J-K adds 314 COVID-19 cases, 8 more die

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 314 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s tally to 10,827, while eight more fatalities pushed the toll to 187, officials said.

“Eight people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir,” they said.

This has taken the death toll due to coronavirus in the union territory to 187. Of these, 170 were from Kashmir and 17 were from the Jammu region.

As many as 314 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory during the past 24 hours.

While 225 of these cases were from the valley, 89 were from Jammu. (AGENCIES)