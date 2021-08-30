J&K police cracks murder case of teacher; arrests husband, mother-in-law

Jammu, Aug 30: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a lady teacher by arresting her husband and mother-in-law in Poonch district.

SDPO Mendhar Z A Jaffri said that a strangulated body of lady teacher Shahnaz Akhter,36, was found on August 24, some 100 metres away from her residence at Keri Gulatta, Gursai.

“The body bore injury marks following which a case was registered and investigation taken up,” said the officer.

He said that based on the technical and other evidence, it has found that the husband of the woman, who was a police constable namely Mohammad Irfan Manhas, on the fateful night, reached home from his place of posting, Batmaloo in Srinagar and strangulated his with the help of his mother.

After the murder, the son-mother duo tried to destroy evidence and also changed cloths of the deceased before abandoning the body.

“The accused cop after the crime, left for Srinagar in a truck in a bid to give impression that he was on duty,” the officer said.

It was an organised crime and criminals have tried to hide all evidences but due sincere efforts of SHO Gursai Niaz Ahmed and technical team of Dysp operation Poonch Manish Sharma and timely guidance and supervision of SSP Poonch and DIGP Rajouri-Poonch range Vivek Gupta led to the solving of the blind murder case with in a period of five days, said the police officer. (Agencies)