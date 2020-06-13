It’s untenable: India on Nepal’s lower house passing bill to redraw political map

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday termed as untenable the “artificial enlargement” of territorial claims by Nepal after its lower house of parliament unanimously approved a new political map of the country featuring areas which India maintains belong to it.

The Nepalese parliament’s overwhelming support to amend the Constitution to update the map is seen as a huge snub to India as it reflected the political consensus in Nepal in toughening its stance on the border dispute and signalled its readiness to escalate it further with New Delhi.

In a sharp reaction, India said Nepal’s action violates an understanding to resolve the boundary issues through talks. (AGENCIES)