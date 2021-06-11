It’s Time to Deliver, Lt Governor directs Administration for 100% vaccination for 45 & above age group by June end

SRINAGAR: In order to review the effectiveness of containment measures, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a series of high-level meetings, wherein members of Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners, SPs, and other senior officials participated here at Civil Secretariat.

Emphasizing on conducting the vaccination drive on mission mode, the Lt Governor fixed June 30, 2021 as a deadline for the 100% saturation of the first dose of vaccination for 45 and above age group. He further directed the officials to ensure that 30% of the targeted population falling under 18-44 age group is inoculated with the first dose by July 15th, 2021.

While taking a district-wise appraisal of the Covid situation, the Lt Governor suggested a host of measures to Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SPs, Health Department needed to be implemented to bring down the positivity rate across the UT.

Taking note of the decrease in positivity rate being registered in most of the districts, the Lt Governor observed that the collaborative efforts from all the stakeholders, coupled with comprehensive surveillance of COVID-19, decentralization of healthcare system, accelerated vaccination drive, rigorous testing for early case detection, prompt contact tracing, effective Covid Clinical Management and continuous augmentation of healthcare infrastructure, human resources and the committed efforts of our Doctors, Paramedics, and other corona warriors have yielded favourable results in controlling the spread of corona virus in the UT.

Corona Warriors, Front-line workers, citizens and the entire team of J&K Administration worked hard to save lives and secure our future, he added.

Next few days are crucial in terms of making further improvements in all indicators of the Covid containment measures. With optimum utilization of testing and vaccination capacities, strict adherence of SoPs, following Covid Appropriate Behaviour in letter and spirit, and by working 24×7, we can address the challenges of Covid pandemic, the Lt Governor said.

On areas with low vaccination rate, the Lt Governor directed the concerned DCs to strategize a comprehensive plan in coordination with the Police and Civil administration to accelerate the vaccination drive. Districts with the scope of improvement need to go some extra mile to achieve desirable results.

Ensure no Social gatherings, Marriages, and community programmes, takes place without prior permissions. Constitute Joint teams of Police, District Administration and Health department for Special enforcement drives and spreading continuous awareness through announcements regarding adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour, besides conducting door-to-door vaccination and involving community elders to complement the Administration’s efforts, the Lt Governor directed the DCs.

He also stressed on notifying Micro-containment zones on scientific parameters to ensure its effective outcome.

The Lt Governor asked the Police department to distribute face masks amongst the violators at checkpoints. The message should be clear that the aim is not only penalizing but care and protecting the people. They need to be aware that the restrictions are for their welfare and safety, he added.

Stressing on effective operationalization of Covid Care Centres in Panchayats, the Lt Governor instructed the DCs and CMOs to fix the responsibilities for proper functioning of these centres with all requisite facilities and its maintenance.

Now, as the impact of the Covid has been controlled a greater extent, it has to be ensured that Covid management measures and developmental activities must go together following all SoPs. We have to accelerate development work & build a strong economy with Innovative, Concrete and resolute policies and its implementation, observed the Lt Governor.

Basic amenities must be made available to the people. Maximum services should be made available on-line, focus should be on face-less service delivery on time, the Lt Governor told the DCs.

He also directed the DCs to submit the report on the construction of community toilets in their respective districts.

Directions were also passed regarding establishment of offices and accommodations for DDC Chairpersons; identification of youth for extension of benefits of Mumkin scheme under Mission Youth; Hostels for wards of martyrs of Police, Para-Military and Army; completion of pending works identified under Back to Village programme; training of para-medical and other frontline workers; clearing pendency under PMGKP.

The Lt Governor passed specific directions to speed up the process for identification of beneficiaries under the Special Scheme ‘सक्षम- SASCM’ envisaged by the Government for Families which have lost their bread earner during pandemic.

The Lt Governor also gathered inputs and feedbacks from the participants of the meetings on the present Covid scenario.

Meanwhile, Sh. Atal Dullo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on scientific data-driven analysis and other important aspects of the Covid management. He informed that the positivity rate of J&K has moved down to 2.2%.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sheetal Nanda, Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SPs, attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.