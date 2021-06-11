No bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ruled out the rumours regarding bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate parts; where Jammu will be given the statehood along with some part of south Kashmir and Kashmir will remain a union territory.

Manoj Sinha has made it very clear that there has been no discussion regarding bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

With regard to deployment of additional security forces in Kashmir Valley LG Sinha said that there is no new deployment in Kashmir Valley as the troops that have gone for the assembly polls to the various states have returned and some of them after the quarantine period have joined back.