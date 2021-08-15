ITBP personnel celebrate 75th Independence Day at banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

New Delhi, August 15: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Sunday celebrated 75th Independence Day at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

They marched past the banks of the lake carrying the Indian flag and also sang the national anthem, as a part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, ITBP jawans on Uttrakhand Borders also celebrated the day at 13,000 feet. Celebrations were also held at Border Out Posts in Ladakh from 14000 to 17000 feet.

A day ahead of Independence Day, 20 ITBP personnel were selected for Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) this year for their bravery in eastern Ladakh skirmishes in May-June last year.

These personnel are among 23 who are being awarded Police medals this year at the annual event.

This is the highest number of gallantry medals for ITBP awarded for the bravery of its men in border face-off or skirmishes or border guarding duties, said the ITBP in a statement soon after the Centre declared these awards. (Agencies)