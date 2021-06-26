Italian police nab knife-brandishing man near Vatican: Reports

Rome, June 26: Italian police detained a knifeman in Rome on Friday who was harassing passersby near St. Peter’s Square, close to the Vatican enclave, media said.

Police were called after the man put a knife to the face of a woman, the RomaToday news website reported. He is said to have shouted threats and spat at diners in the Borgo neighborhood.

The man was reportedly identified as a 46-year-old French national. Police found eight knives in his backpack. He was handed over to a medical authority for a mental health check.

