IT raids at business of Farooq’s relative

*Tax evasion of over Rs 15 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 16: The Income Tax Department today raided business of Iqbal Shiekh who is close relative of former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, for tax evasion worth over Rs 15 cr.

Click here to watch video

An official said that IT Department carried out raids this morning at Sadiq Memorial B.Ed College in Soura area of Srinagar and at hotel Pine Spring Wazirbagh, Dalgate, and Srinagar.

They seized documents and accounts related details of the Sheikh’s businesses. The raid continued for over an hour at Soura. They also raided the hotel Pine Spring at Wazirbag area of Srinagar.

An official said that Sheikh had done a tax evasion of over Rs 15 cr and during the investigation it came to the fore.

Sheikh runs a chain of hotels and the official said that they have reports that he is also evading GST. He said that he is deducting GST from the customers and travel agents but not depositing the same with the Government. However, he said that so far that aspect was not touched.

The IT Department also raided a jeweller Zahoor Matta at Jehangir Chowk as he was also evading income tax. They seized several documents from his possession.

The official said that they are conducing more raids in the coming days for tax evasion.