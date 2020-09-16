11 more die of COVID in Jammu, 5 in Ladakh; GMC MS, SDM, SDPO, 27 DPL cops test positive

Central team to assess situation in Jammu: Dr Jitendra

*12 JK Bank staffers in Ramgarh, 7 of Rajouri courts infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 16: With spurt in COVID deaths and cases in Jammu region as 11 more persons including three women succumbed to the virus and 832 new cases, 221 in Jammu district alone, were reported today, the Central Government has decided to depute high-level team to Jammu to asses situation and suggest measures to control the pandemic.

Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh, who was in the forefront for past six months in COVID management tested positive. The SDM Banihal, who is a KAS officer, the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gandoh, who is a KPS officer, 27 police personnel in the District Police Lines (DPL) Udhampur, 12 J&K Bank employees from Ramgarh branch, five more constables in Chenani Police Station, three cops from District Police Office (DPO) Ramban, 18 employees of private company working for the Railways, seven employees of district court and four J&K Bank in Rajouri and 10 CISF personnel and five District Jail staffers in Kishtwar also tested positive for COVID-19 today.

In view of the rising Coronavirus cases in Jammu, a team from the Union Health Ministry is being immediately sent here to assist the administration, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh told the Excelsior.

He said the team comprised NITI Aayog member and Health Ministry experts who will visit Jammu region, assess COVID situation and suggest measure to the administration to control and manage the pandemic.

“The team will visit Jammu in next 2-3 days,” Dr Jitendra Singh said.

Dr Singh has also spoken to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in this regard.

“Have taken up with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the issue of alarming #COVID situation in #Jammu. A special team of Union Health Ministry is being immediately deputed to visit #Jammu and assist the UT Government. Also spoke to LG Manoj Sinha regarding this,” Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted.

Later, Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla spoke to J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam to discuss modalities of the visit of Central team.

A 63-year-old woman from Trikuta Nagar died of COVID in the Chest Diseases Hospital Bakshi Nagar this afternoon while a 79-year-old woman from Swaran Vihar Police Colony in Bantalab died at home and subsequently tested positive for the virus in the GMC Jammu. A 46-year-old man from Gorkha Nagar, who was suffering from bilateral Community Acquire Pneumonia and COVID, also died in the GMC in the morning.

Two persons from Nanak Nagar aged 45 and 72 died in the GMC Jammu and Chest Diseases Hospital respectively early today. Both were positive for pathogen.

An old man from Ward No. 8 Udhampur, who was suffering from chronic liver failure and was positive for the virus, died in the District Hospital today.

A 92-year-old man from Bari Brahmana in Samba district died in the GMC Jammu of ailments and Coronavirus.

A 60-year-old woman from Kuldabi Sunderbani in Rajouri district died in Sub District Hospital Sunderbani. She was co-morbid and positive for the virus, SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli said.

An 80-year-old retired teacher from Kishtwar town, who was suffering from dementia and positive for COVID-19, died of heart attack at his house this morning, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ravinder Manhas said.

Jammu region’s Corona toll today reached 186 including 106 in Jammu district, 19 Rajouri, 15 Doda, 13 Kathua, nine Samba, seven Udhampur, six Poonch, four each in Ramban and Kishtwar and three in Reasi district.

Five COVID deaths were today reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Three COVID victims belonged to Leh and two to Kargil.

The deaths have taken Ladakh’s Corona toll to 46—20 in Leh and 26 in Kargil. Ladakh reported 36 new Corona cases today, 22 of them in Leh and 14 in Kargil taking Corona tally to 3535 and active cases to 953.

A Bank employee from Bari Brahmana in Samba district who had died of COVID yesterday was not posted in J&K Bank but another bank.

Meanwhile, 221 persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district. However, Government offices and market specific Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) wasn’t done today.

GMC Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh, the frontline COVID warrior, tested positive for the virus today. Five more doctors reported positive in Jammu district.

Significantly, Dr Dara Singh and Dr Dharminder Kumar, Associated Professor, Cardiology Department GMC Jammu, who has also tested positive earlier, have been asked by GMC Principal Dr Nasib Chand Digra to vacate rooms from the Faculty Guest House where they were staying for COVID management.

Sources said the Medical Superintendent had to visit the hospital even during night hours and had been allotted room at the Guest House which is adjacent to the GMC Jammu to attend to the Emergencies. Otherwise, he too could have shifted to hotel like some other doctors. They hoped that the GMC Principal will rescind the order.

A number of paramilitary personnel have tested positive for Coronavirus in Jammu district.

Of 43 positive cases in Udhampur district, 27 were police personnel from the District Police Lines (DPL) and four more from Chenani Police Station where three persons had tested positive yesterday.

Positives of Rajouri district include seven employees from the district court complex and six from Jawahar Nagar and Budhal branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank. The Jawahar Nagar Bank branch has been sealed while the district court complex will remain shut for two days.

Ramban district reported 39 new COVID-19 positive cases today including the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Banihal, 18 employees of private construction company Age Patel working for the Railways and three employees from the District Police Office (DPO) Ramban.

Of 114 positive cases in Doda district, the SDPO Gandoh, who is a KPS officer and three members of his family, were also found infected. Driver of the SDPO had died yesterday of renal failure and COVID positive.

Among 108 positive cases in Poonch district, 54 hailed from Surankote, 30 Mendhar, 19 Haveli and five Mandi, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

They include 13 paramilitary personnel, five employees of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, two staffers of Horticulture Department, one staffer from ITI Mendhar and an ATM Guard in Mendhar tehsil.

Reasi district reported 26 Corona positive cases today including two employees, six police constables, 11 civilians from Mahore, one pregnant woman and two from Pouni among others.

Of 80 positive cases in Kathua, 23 were travelers, 27 contacts of positive persons and 30 who were tested randomly. Munshi of Lakhanpur police station and two BSF jawans from Manyari camp were among the positives.

Among 39 new Coronavirus cases in Samba district, 12 were J&K Bank employees from Ramgarh branch and three BSF jawans from SM Pura.

Of 32 new COVID positive cases in Kishtwar district, 10 were CISF personnel, five employees of District Jail Kishtwar and an official of ZEO Kishtwar among others.

Jammu district now has 19798 COVID-19 cases including 10954 active positive while 8659 have been treated and discharged.

As many as 275 patients recovered from the virus today in Jammu region including 161 in Jammu district, 32 Doda, 21 each Rajouri and Kathua, 17 Kishtwar, nine Udhampur, eight Ramban and six in Samba district.