IT Deptt Fixes Rates For Online Services; Overcharging To Be Dealt Strictly

1472 CSC licenses cancelled for overcharging in 6 months

JAMMU, Jan 16: On the directions of Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, teams of IT Department today conducted inspection of various Common Services Centres across Jammu and Kashmir ascertaining their functioning and adherence to government notified rates.

Pertinently, the IT Department has notified rates to avail various online services which envisages Rs. 50 per service for government to citizen service and Rs. 75 for government to business services.

During the inspection, the teams visited multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir divisions, including Talab Tillo, Akhnoor, Gandhinagar, Miran Sahib and rural areas like Domana, Mishriwala, Mathwar in Jammu besides Babademb, Khanyar, Rainawari, Saida Kadal, Hazratbal, Umer Colony, Lal Bazar and Alamgari Bazar Batamaloo in Kashmir. They emphasised on ensuring display of government rates for availing e-services.

Acting on complaints of overcharging, 1472 CSC licenses have been cancelled in the past six months in J&K.

Meanwhile, CSC-SPV J&K has been directed to set up more touch points for hassle free delivery of services besides sensitizing all Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) regarding notified rates.

Deputy Commissioners, who are the Chairman of District e-Governance Societies (DeGs) have also been asked to ensure strict enforcement of notified rates in their respective districts so that general public does not suffer on this account.

The government is delicately working towards ensuring that the citizens seamlessly avail all government services online with genuine charges at CSC Centres.

The inspection teams were led by Ajay Sharma, Under Secretary IT Department in Jammu division and Mohammad Iqbal, Deputy Director, Planning IT Department in Kashmir division.