Pak National Arrested By BSF Near International Border In Jammu

JAMMU, Jan 16: A Pakistani national has been arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International border in the Jammu district, officials said.

Officials said that the Pakistan national was apprehended near Makwal border in Jammu district.

He said on being searched, the BSF personnel recovered a Pakistan National Identity Card from him.

He has been identified as identified Muhammad Sadiq (20), official said, adding that he is being questioned. (KNO)