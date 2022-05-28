Issues related to Mata Kheer Bhawani Ji Yatra discussed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 28: A delegation of Mata Kheer Bhawani Ji Yatra Welfare Society led by its General Secretary Pintoo Ji met Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and submitted a detailed memorandum regarding the forthcoming Mata Kheer Bhawani Ji Yatra Tulmulla Kashmir.

The delegation demanded adequate transport facility and more than 100 buses be made available for Mata Kheer BhawaniTulmulla, Manzgam, Khanbarni (Devsar), Logripora, Tikker (Kupwara), Raithan (Budgam) for the devotees and separate 5 buses for locals yatris, as was made last time, adequate and fool proof security management for the yatris, direct Tourism Department to do advertisement and wide publicity of the Kheer Bhawani yatra, proper sanitation, electricity, water and security arrangement at Mata Kheer Bhawani Janipura Jammu.

The delegation urged the Divisional Commissioner Jammu to flag off the yatra from Jammu to Tulmulla Kashmir on 6th June-2022 at 7 am, so that the yatris reach before 8 pm to their destination at Tulmulla Kashmir without any delay.

They also demanded temporary toilets at various intervals on national highway for the yatris.

“Our committee is setting up community kitchen for the yatris at Ramban, so it requested to please direct the Deputy Commissioner Ramban for sight allocation for the kitchen, vehicle parking and temporary toilets, security, medical camp, mobile medical van and emergency medicines”, the delegation informed Divisional Commissioner.

They demanded declaration of holiday on 8th June for the Jammu province and advance party should be provided for transport facility alongwith carrier vehicles for transporting logistics.

All the concerned civil and police authorities and officials of RTO Jammu, Traffic Police, Security, Tourism Department, JMC Jammu, RTC, Relief Department officials and Health Department officials were present in the meeting.

Ramesh Kumar Divisional Commissioner Jammu listened and gave on the spot directions to all the concerned to take immediate cognizance of issues. He also passed directions to DC Ramban through virtual meeting to take cognizance of the issues raised.

Among others present were BL Dhar, Satish Bhat, Jai Krishen Razdan, Ramesh Padroo, Moti Lal Padroo, Piaray Lal Lolabi, TK Dhar, Prem Sharma, Kuldeep Luthra, Dr Ramesh Bhat, Kundan Lal, Ashwani Bhat, Ajay Bhat, Avtar Krishen Raina, etc.