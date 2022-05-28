BJP for taking more steps to put an end to targeted killings in Valley

Stresses on bringing more investors, amnesty on power tariff

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 28: Maintaining that with the concern shown by Narendra Modi Government success has been achieved to a great extent to weed out militancy and restore normalcy in trouble- torn Kashmir Valley, BJP however stressed on taking more tough steps to put an halt on targeted killings and restoration of the confidence of the people.

This demand was made in a political statement read by party spokesperson and former MLA, R S Pathania in BJP’s office bearers meeting held at its Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar here, today.

The party through economic statement made by Ex Minister and former president of BJP Sat Sharma strongly advocated for providing fool proof security to minorities especially employees of the community in the Valley following the recent selective killings.

The meeting was chaired by Party president Ravinder Raina and 100 party leaders and office bearers attended it.

The meeting which deliberated on current political situation and security scenario in the UT of J&K especially after the annulling of controversial Article 370 and 35 a in 2019 said that the morale of Police and security forces is high and funding channels of terrorist outfits have been blocked, stone pelting has come to halt and Hartal and Bandh calendars are not being issued now. However, the party was of the view that more tough steps needed to be taken to stop target killings.

The party also was of the opinion of strongly countering opposition parties malicious propaganda on China and Galwan. It said after abrogation of Article 370 the three tier democracy system was fully established in J&K and people at grass root level were linked to governance. It also welcomed the reservation of two seats each for Displaced Kashmiri Pandits and PoJK refugees.

The social statement read by party National Executive Member and former Minister, Priya Sethi while highlighting achievements of Central and UT Government said that for the first time after Narendra Modi took as PM the dynastic political system was eliminated in the country and the doors for development have been thrown open all over India. She termed the Delimitation a historic step of the present Government and also said that the naming of VDCs as VDGs was a great decision. She said the J&K is presently leading on the path of development and progress.

The party also stressed on brining more and more outside investors into the UT to create employment avenues for the local youth and give its economy and development a boost in the economic statement made by former party president and Ex Minister, Sat Sharma. It also stressed on adopting a sympathetic approach towards agitating employees and exploring religious and border tourism.

The party demanded that the PoJK refugees settled outside J&K should be identified and compensated. Besides, provisions of Article 16 especially on reservation benefits be also implemented in J&K. The party strongly advocated for announcement of amnesty scheme by PDD for consumers on power tariff as poor consumers are unable to pay huge arrears. Besides, the Minimum Wages Act be implemented in J&K and the minority employees in Kashmir be provided fool proof security.

The office bearers meeting will be followed by State Executive Committee meeting to be held at Katra in Reasi district.

Jugal Kishore Sharma (MP), Sat Sharma (former Minister), former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, general secretary (Org.), Ashok Koul and State office bearers of the party were present in the meeting.

Ravinder Raina in his address appreciated the dedicated efforts of BJP activists from J&K in making the party as the main political force of J&K. He said that in every election held in previous years in the region be it DDC, Sarpanch, Urban Local Bodies or any other election, BJP has emerged as the strongest political party. He said that with the ever growing faith in Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led leadership every prominent political and social activist is joining the party and the time has come when BJP will form its Government in J&K on its own in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Jugal Kishore Sharma spoke on the important works of BJP for the nation and society while he also summed up the issues taken up in the meeting.

Ashok Koul provided the outline of various sessions to be conducted in the 2-day meeting. He also provided detailed insight on various forthcoming party programmes.

Sat Sharma, Priya Sethi and RS Pathania presented political, social and economical statements in the meeting on which brief discussions were also held.

Party general secretary, Sunil Sharma conducted the proceedings and presented the vote of thanks.

Earlier meeting commenced with recitation of Vande Mataram by Dr. Pardeep Mahotra. Minutes of last meetings were read by Tilak Raj Gupta. Meeting concluded with the recitation of the National Anthem.