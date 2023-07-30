ISRO Rocket Carrying Seven Singaporean Satellites Lifts Off From Sriharikota

Sriharikota, Jul 30: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 30 launched its proven Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket carrying seven Singaporean satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and placed them into intended orbits.

This ISRO mission, which comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 launch earlier this month, is being undertaken by its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited.

Scientists at ISRO, after successfully launching seven Singaporean satellites on the mission, will attempt a unique experiment using the fourth stage of the PSLV-C56 rocket.

In this dedicated commercial mission, the primary payload being carried by ISRO’s trusted workhorse PSLV is the DS-SAR Radar Imaging Earth Observation satellite, which has been developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering, Singapore.

The 360-kg satellite, upon deployment at an altitude of 535 km into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO), would be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.

ST Engineering would use the satellite for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.

The satellite carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries. The payload allows DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day-and-night coverage and it is capable of imaging at 1-metre resolution.

After the conclusion of the 25-hour countdown that commenced on July 29, the 44.4 metre tall rocket lifted off majestically from the first launch pad at this spaceport, at the prefixed time of 6.31 am, emanating thick fumes on its tail.

Sriharikota is located about 135 km from Chennai on the eastern coast. Around 21 minutes after lift-off, the primary satellite is expected to get separated from the launch vehicle and the rocket later would deploy the six co-passenger satellites into a Low Earth Orbit sequentially. The entire satellite separation is expected to take place in about 25 minutes after lift-off, ISRO said.

The co-passenger satellites are VELOX-AM — a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite, ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE) — an experimental satellite, SCOOB-II — a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload, NULloN by NuSpace — an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless Internet of Things connectivity in both urban and remote locations, Galassia-2 — a 3U nanosatellite that would be orbiting at low earth orbit and ORB-12 STRIDER — a satellite developed under an international collaboration, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

On the successful launch, ISRO later tweeted, “The mission is successfully accomplished. PSLV-C56 vehicle launched all seven satellites precisely into their intended orbits”. (Agencies)