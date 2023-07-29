Impressive Ashura processions taken out in Jammu, Kargil

Scholars throw light on significance of Muharram

JAMMU, July 29: An impressive procession of 10thMoharram (Ashura) was taken out in the old city from Ziyarat Peer Mitha under the banner of Anjuman-e-Imamia, here, today in which thousands of mourners from across the different regions of J&K participated to pay homage to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain the grandson of Prophet Mohammad.

A brief Majliswas was delivered by Moulana Syed Mohd Abbas Rizvi from Iran (Qum). In his address he stressed upon the teachings of Imam Hussain and the lessons learned from the battle of Karbala. After passing through the traditional route the procession culminated at Karbala complex Wazarat road where Majlis Sham-e-Ghariban was also delivered by Moulana Syed Mohd Abbas Rizvi.

A procession was also taken out from New Plots by Anjuman-e-Haidery, New Plot and merged with the main procession at Imam Bargah Sofi Shah Peer Mitha.

On this day Imam Hussain and his 72 companions laid their lives and saved humanity and the values of Islam, battling against the tyranny of Yazid, the ruler and Caliph of Muslim Ummah at that time.

Addressing media president of Anjumam-e-Imamia, Jammu Syed Amanat Shah said that “We are the followers of Imam Hussain and it’s our duty to make masses aware about the Karbala as it’s not just a war it’s a lesson that how to stand against oppression. He further added that Karbala is not a battle between individuals but it’s a battle of ideologies. He further added that Rebar-e-Moazam Syed Ali Khamaenei quoted that “If we understand this event (Ashura) to be a great event in history, and we place value upon it, this is because the remembrance of this event helps us to progress, to move forward, to follow the pointed path of Imam Hussain”.

Sohail Kazmi senior journalist and member of Advisory Committee Anjuman-e-imamia Jammu said “We are highly thankful to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and the administration for their role and support during all the days of Moharram and civil society for their participation in the procession.

Vice president, Anjuman-e-Imamia Syed Afaq Hussain Kazmi said that the battle of Karbala is the only battle in the history in which the blood got success over the sword. He further added that “We should propagate the teachings of Imam Hussain if we want to succeed in our future endeavours’’.

While delivering the vote of thanks Prof. Sujat Khan secretary, Anjuman complimented all organizations for extending their full cooperation and support during the procession by installing different stalls as refreshment for the mourners. He also complimented Anjuman-e-Haidery New Plot, Anjumn-e-Hussaini Kargil Colony Bathindi, All Ladakh Muslim Students Association Jammu (ALMSAJ) and other student associations of Kargil and Leh, administration of Mobilization Educational and Welfare Society Ladakh (MEWSL) and people from Poonch, Rajouri, Gursai, Surankote, Mandi, Chanderkot, and Kashmir for showing exemplary discipline during the procession.

Ashura was also observed with the mourning processions taken out in Kargil.

The processions in which thousands of people participated reciting Marcia were taken out from many adjoining villages of Kargil town.

The processions were taken under the banner of Jamiat ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil (JUIAK) Ladakh.

Muslims belonging to Shia sect beating their chests and shedding tears for a man who was killed some 14 centuries ago, but his heart-wrenching martyrdom continues to touch the hearts of his followers giving a message of humanity and peace.

The processions from respective villages passing through important milestones, via Isna Ashria Chowk, Howza Ilmiyah Isna Asharia Kargil, Khomeini Chowk, Lal Chowk culminated at Qatil Gha E Hussaini (Inqilab Manzil Kargil).

The Ashura procession concluded at Ziyarat e Ashura where president, JUIAK Ladakh Hujjatul Islam wal Muslameen Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi delivered the sermons.