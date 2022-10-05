ISRO Chairman intitiates kids into world of letters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Oct 5: ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Wednesday initiated tiny kids including differently abled into the world of letters at Pournamikavu Devi Temple where 51 goddesses named after 51 Malayalam language alphabets were consecrated for the first time in India.

Vidyarambham’ rituals, the age-old tradition of initiating children into the world of knowledge, are being held at temples and other major institutions including major newspaper offices in Kerala.

Prominent people including former ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair, retired IAS official M Nandakumar, Malayalam lyricist Kaithappuram Damodaran Namboothiri, Lekshmi Nair, Director, Center For Advanced Legal Studies And Research, ‘Bagavatha Hamsam Acharya’ PallikKal Sunil have also initiated kids into the world of letters as part of ‘Vidyarambham’ rituals on Vijayadasami day marking the end of the annual nine-day long Navaratri festival in Kerala. (UNI)